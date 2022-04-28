Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $312,970.18 and approximately $20,519.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07366786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00055833 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.