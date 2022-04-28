Zero (ZER) Market Cap Reaches $316,511.17

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $316,511.17 and approximately $54.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00367345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00078426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006688 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,351,425 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.