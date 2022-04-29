1,355 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 670,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 591,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 577,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $90.22 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $493.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.