AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

