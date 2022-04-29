AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ (AGRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
AGRI stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.