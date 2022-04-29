Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$25.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AD.UN. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.61.

Shares of AD.UN opened at C$18.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$850.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.02 and a 52 week high of C$20.77.

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,094,230.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total value of C$122,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$870,827.91.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

