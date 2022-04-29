Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air is seeing steady improvement in both leisure and business travel demand. While leisure demand has fully recovered, business demand has reached 70% of 2019 levels. With strength in demand, the company expects double-digit yield, unit revenues and pre-tax margin in the ongoing quarter. It expects to reap profits from the second quarter onward through 2022. Alaska Air’s fleet modernization efforts to take advantage of the recovery in demand are encouraging. However, escalating fuel prices pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. With spike in fuel prices, the carrier reduced capacity expectations for 2022 (down up to 3% to flat from 2019). Reduced capacity is pushing up non-fuel unit costs. For 2022, non-fuel unit costs are expected to rise 6-8% from the 2019 level. The company’s declining current ratio is also a woe.”

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.