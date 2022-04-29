Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.