American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.70.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

