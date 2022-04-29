American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $60.04 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

