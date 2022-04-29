American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. American Software has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

