Analysts Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $131.25

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 82.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 67.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

