Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE:AR opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 4.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,078 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 545,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

