Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.64.

Shares of ANTM opened at $516.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.06. Anthem has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

