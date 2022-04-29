Anyswap (ANY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $154,853.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.67 or 0.00024904 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $180.21 million and approximately $154,853.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

