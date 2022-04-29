Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE ARI opened at $12.64 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

