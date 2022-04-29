Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ARBB stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.75) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 942.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 893.67. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,165 ($14.85). The firm has a market cap of £150.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

