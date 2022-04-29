Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.64. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.44.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

