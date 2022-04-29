ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $719.41 million, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.02%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $6,727,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

