Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

