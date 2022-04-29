Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum (Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.