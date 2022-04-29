Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases $27,100.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $873.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

