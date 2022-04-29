AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.73.

NYSE T opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

