AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.