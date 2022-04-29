AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.38.

AZEK stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. AZEK has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Paul J. Kardish purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

