Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of NYSE BBLN opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

