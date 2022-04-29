Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.58.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $304.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.37 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

