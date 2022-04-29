Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

