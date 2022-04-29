Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

DGRO opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

