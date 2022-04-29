Barclays Analysts Give Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) a €12.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on Adler Group (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.94) target price on shares of Adler Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

ETR ADJ opened at €7.48 ($8.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.55. Adler Group has a 1 year low of €8.58 ($9.23) and a 1 year high of €27.74 ($29.83).

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

