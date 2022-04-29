Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €165.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DB1 opened at €163.40 ($175.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a twelve month high of €169.55 ($182.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €158.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

