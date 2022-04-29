Barclays Begins Coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of HR opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 275.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

