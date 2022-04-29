Barclays Cuts Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $11.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

AVYA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Avaya has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $30.59.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

