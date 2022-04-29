Barclays Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $38.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 83.06.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 32.18 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 29.44 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 44.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

