Barclays Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.04.

Shares of STX opened at $82.17 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $221,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $108,404,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $59,177,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

