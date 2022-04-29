Barclays Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $100.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $88.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

