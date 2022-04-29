BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 842,747 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.