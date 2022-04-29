Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.10” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of EPA AF opened at €3.95 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.04. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

