Berenberg Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR GFT opened at €38.85 ($41.77) on Tuesday. GFT Technologies has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of €47.50 ($51.08). The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.90.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

