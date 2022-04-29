Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $370.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $484.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $386.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.22.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

