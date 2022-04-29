BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.64 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

