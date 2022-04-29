BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.79.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.64 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
