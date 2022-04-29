BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.0770 on Top Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $416,104.47 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,614,762 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,308 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

