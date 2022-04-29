Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.