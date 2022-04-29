BMO Capital Markets Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,200 ($53.53) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.61) to GBX 3,600 ($45.88) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,300 ($54.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,352.89.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

