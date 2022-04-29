BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

