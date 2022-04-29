Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target at $480.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

