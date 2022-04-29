Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

