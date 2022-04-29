Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.56.

NYSE BG opened at $116.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bunge by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

