CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAIXY. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.66) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.85) to €2.95 ($3.17) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.66) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

CAIXY opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

