Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.39-6.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.43. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.71.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.15. 1,187,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.95. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

