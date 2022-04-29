CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.68. CareDx has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

